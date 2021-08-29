Cancel
Rockmart, GA

Henderson seeking re-election to Rockmart City Council

By Contributed
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am excited to announce I have qualified for re-election to continue to represent the citizens of Ward 1 in the city of Rockmart. I have lived in Polk County for 55 years and in Rockmart for 18 years. I have been married to Ponda Henderson for 35 years. We have one daughter, Jennifer. She is married to Rodney Hutcheson. They have two children. I enjoy spending time with my grandkids and family. I enjoy volunteering for projects in our community.

