Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Ajax v Vitesse Match Report, 29/08/2021

By Kiplagat Sang
goal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe African stars made contributions as they registered the biggest victory in their last five games across competitions. Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller and Morocco's Noussair Mazraou claimed assists as Ajax registered a 5-0 win over Vitesse in Sunday's Eredivisie encounter at Johan Cruijff Arena. Antony dos Santos, Edson Alvarez,...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Davy Klaassen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajax#Sporting Lisbon#Ivory Coast#African#Mazraoui#Croatian#Twente#Pec#The Champions League#Fortuna Sittard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

Rayo Vallecano sign former Atletico Madrid striker Radamel Falcao

Rayo Vallecano have completed the signing of former Atletico madrid striker Radamel Falcao. The experienced striker mutually agreed to terminate his contract with Galatasaray this evening ahead of putting pen-to-paper on a deal with Rayo. Rayo have struggled to add first division experience this summer having secured a return to...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Stephane Mbia: CF Fuenlabrada sign midfielder from Wuhan

The 35-year-old has returned to the Spanish league where he is expected to help the second-tier outfit gain promotion to La Liga. CF Fuenlabrada have confirmed the signing of Stephane Mbia from Chinese side Wuhan on a one-year contract. Following this development, the 35-year-old returns to Spain after seven years....
West, TXgoal.com

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal Live Commentary, 26/08/2021

That's all for now though, goodbye. The result means that Arsenal progress to the third round, while West Brom will have to wait until next season. Arsenal thrash inexperienced West Brom 6-0. The hosts started brightly until Aubameyang opened the scoring for Arsenal on 17 minutes, and from there the game wasn't overly competitive. Arsenal added two more goals just before half time: first, Aubameyang tapped in after Pepe hit the post, before Pepe got in on the act and notched the rebound from Aubameyang's overhead kick. The second half followed the same vein. Saka made it four with a composed finish, before Aubameyang completed his hattrick with a wonderful strike from just inside the box. There was enough time for Lacazette to make it six, when he turned in Pepe's cross. West Brom fought hard, with Gardner-Hickman impressing in attack, but it wasn't to be today for their youthful side.
Soccergoal.com

Orlando Pirates v Stellenbosch Match Report, 21/08/2021

The 21-year-old scored on his maiden official appearance for the Buccaneers, who are now winless in two games in the current 2021/22 campaign. Ten-man Orlando Pirates let a lead slip in their 2-2 draw with Stellenbpsch FC in their opening match of the new PSL season at Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Soccergoal.com

Mamelodi Sundowns v AmaZulu Match Report, 2021/08/20

The accomplished attacker netted his ninth career goal against Usuthu in the opening day of the 2021/22 league campaign. Mamelodi Sundowns started their defence of the PSL title with a hard-fought 1-0 win over AmaZulu FC in a PSL encounter which took place at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday evening.
Soccergoal.com

Rangers v Celtic Live Commentary, 2021/08/29

4' Celtic pressure down the right flank, and Turnbull offloads towards Ralton in the right-inside channel. However, the full-back overhits his cross into the middle. 2' OVER! Rangers press down the left flank as Roofe does well to turn before finding Barisic. He sends a low delivery into the middle that Morelos swings his left boot at, but can only fire his effort over the bar.
Soccergoal.com

Sweden v Spain Live Commentary, 02/09/2021

46' Sweden get us back underway for the second half!. Spain, as expected, have dominated possession, but haven't created too many clear cut chances after their first goal. None of their forward players have been able to affect the game too much, and Enrique will need to find a way to get them involved. As for Sweden, they've looked dangerous on the break and Andersson will be hoping they can take those chances when they come back out for the second half.
Soccergoal.com

Liechtenstein v Germany Live Commentary, 03/09/21

That's all from us today folks, we hope you enjoyed the game!. This victory moves Germany up to second in Group J on nine points, just one behind Armenia, who they play at the weekend. Meanwhile Liechtenstein remain bottom and they will face Romania on Sunday. Germany clinch a 2-0...
Premier Leagueea.com

New Stadiums: Liga Portugal, LaLiga Santander, Bundesliga

With four new authentically recreated grounds to play in FIFA 22 brings you 100 authentically-recreated, licensed stadiums to play in when the season kicks off on October 1. New in FIFA 22 are two of Europe's most famous venues: Estádio da Luz and Estádio do Dragão, giving you the chance to experience the energy and intensity of Portuguese football.
Premier Leaguewsau.com

Soccer – Arsenal defender Bellerin joins Betis on loan

(Reuters) – Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has joined Spanish side Real Betis on loan until the end of the season, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday. Spaniard Bellerin, whose deal at The Emirates ends in 2023, joined Arsenal from boyhood club Barcelona in 2011 aged 16. The full...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Hungary v England Live Commentary, 02/09/2021

84' Finally a change for England. Lingard, who just missed out on selection for Euro 2020, replaces Mount. 82' A final roll of the dice from Hungary as Kleinheisler makes way for Gazdag. 80' Oh hello rare Hungary effort! Pickford might as well have sat and read the newspaper in...
Soccergoal.com

Italy v Bulgaria Live Commentary, 02/09/2021

Bulgaria host Lithuania next, while Italy travel to Switzerland for what will be a crucial match at the top of Group C. Italy are not infallible. On this evidence Switzerland will fancy their chances. That's all for now. Goodbye!. Italy remain top of Group C with 10 points from four...

Comments / 0

Community Policy