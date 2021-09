Directed by Daniel Bogado and produced by Dan Lindsay, T.J. Martin and David Glover in conjunction with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, 9/11: One Day In America is a six-part docuseries that goes over the day of America’s deadliest terror attack from the perspective of its survivors. It goes through the harrowing day in sequence, from the hours before the planes hit the World Trade Center, through the collapse of both towers, to the first day rescue efforts. There is some footage that has been seen before, but more that has rarely — if ever — been seen. All of it is tough to watch, but that’s just how effective it is. Read on for more.