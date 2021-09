The Frankenmuth Eagles football team will open the 2021 season with a trip to historic Atwood Stadium in Flint for the opening game for the Vehicle City Gridiron Classic. The game is scheduled for 4:00pm on Thursday, August 26 against the Goodrich Martians. Frankenmuth is coming off an 11-1 2020 season which culminated with a trip Ford Field for the Division 5 Championship game. Goodrich, coached by 29 year Head Coach Tom Alward, finished the 2020 season with a 6 – 2 record. The Eagles played the Martians in 2010 for the lone contest between the two schools with Goodrich winning the game 38 – 15. Coach Phil Martin will be entering his ninth season as the head coach of the Eagles and has a 79 – 15 overall record. The Eagle Freshman and Junior Varsity teams will host Goodrich this Wednesday at home with the Freshman game beginning at 4:00pm and the J.V. game to follow.