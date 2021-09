Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has begun withholding the salaries of school district administrators who have refused to comply with his unconstitutional executive order prohibiting them from enforcing mask mandates in schools. NBC 8 in Florida reports that Mr DeSantis via the state’s Department of Education is withholding the salaries of school board members who refused to comply with the governor's executive order. Florida's Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the move on Tuesday, noting that administrators in Alachua and Broward counties would have their salaries withheld. Mr Corcoran claims that both districts enacted mandatory mask policies that do...