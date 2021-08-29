Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

The Killers new album tells story of modern rural faith

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Killers frontman Brandon Flowers performs at Salt Lake City's Vivint Arena on Feb. 6, 2018. From the first line of the first track of the new "Pressure Machine" album, Flowers brings his upbringing in a rural Latter-day Saint community into national conversation. (Rob Loud) NEPHI — "I was born right here in Zion — God's own son," sings lead singer Brandon Flowers in The Killers' new acclaimed album, "Pressure Machine." From the first line of the first track of the album, Flowers brings his upbringing in a rural Latter-day Saint community into national conversation, depicting his faith in a way that he believes is largely underrepresented.

