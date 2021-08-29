Cancel
Austin FC Vs. FC Dallas Watch Party

By Kristy Owen
365thingsaustin.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you don’t have tickets to tonight’s game, the next best thing is watching it at Haymaker! This should be a good one. From the Austin American-Statesman: “This is a rivalry game at home against a team that beat us, so we need to play with full commitment, full freshness and real clear ideas for what it is going to look like,” Wolff said in his weekly press conference. “We need points, and we’re at home. Ties won’t do us any good right now. It is a rivalry game that we need to return serve on.”

