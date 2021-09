Liverpool and Chelsea played out an enthralling 1-1 draw at Anfield in a blockbuster Premier League clash which saw England defender Reece James sent off.The visitors silenced the Anfield crowd midway through the first half when James’ corner was superbly headed up and over the despairing dive of Alisson by Kai Havertz to give them the lead.But the game was turned on its head in first half stoppage time when a VAR check from Anthony Taylor led to James being sent off for handling the ball on the goal line and Mohamed Salah converting the resulting penalty to level things...