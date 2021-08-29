PREP GIRLS SOCCER: Cross, defense lift Northridge past Goshen

GOSHEN — All it took was one shot for Northridge to pick up its first Northern Lakes Conference girls soccer victory Saturday.

Raider sophomore Morgan Cross connected from about 20 yards out near the halfway point of the first half, bending the shot into the top left corner of the net. That was good enough to give Northridge the 1-0 victory over Goshen on a humid evening at Goshen High School.

“We’ve been trying to keep more possession,” Northridge coach Chris Malott said. “We started the season against some very strong teams, so possession didn’t come by much. We finally have some teams coming where we think we can have a little more possession. We moved it around; (Cross) had a nice pass cut-in — I believe it was from Meredith (Frey) — who played it to Morgan, who then made a nice cut-in on somebody and was able to bend it in with her left foot.

“I thought it was going wide at first, but it had enough curve to just get inside that left post there.”

The host RedHawks did not go away quietly, especially in the second half. Goshen came out as the aggressor, producing multiple scoring chances throughout the half. Two of the closest opportunities for the RedHawks came from junior Andrea Diaz, who had shots just miss with 34:50 and 4:00 remaining, respectively, in the game.

“I felt like we had the ball most of the second half,” Goshen coach Myron Bontreger said. “We calmed down a little, we connected passes, we got into the corners, we had a lot of crosses. We just didn’t finish. That one at the end: great save, but it’s prepared right there. Just a little bit of composure maybe, settle it and hit it in. … But I thought Andrea Diaz had an excellent game over on that left wing. She had a lot of the ball; a lot of service and crosses into the back.”

Stepping up big in the second half was Northridge goalkeeper Cydel Miller. The sophomore had at least 10 saves in the game, snuffing out any Goshen scoring chances.

“Cydel has come up big; she’s great,” Malott said. “She’s another in a long line of good keepers Northridge has had. She’s really stepped up as a sophomore. Not much experience, but athletically, she’s very quick on the ball. She had a couple great saves for us (Saturday).”

With the loss, Goshen falls to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in NLC action. Given the competitive nature of the NLC, Bontreger knows how tough the loss to Northridge is in terms of the conference championship race.

“Warsaw went undefeated last year and brought just about everyone back, so they’re loaded,” said Bontreger, assessing the NLC. “And then after that, when you look at NorthWood, us, and Northridge — because Concord has Jada Swanson out right now — then I think it’s kind of us three duking it out for those middle spots. So, this was a huge game.”

The goal scored by Cross was only the third one Northridge has scored across its first eight games. The Raiders have played some stiff competition to begin the season, including against the likes of Fort Wayne Carroll, Penn, Mishawaka Marian and South Bend St. Joseph. Despite a 2-5-1 record (1-0 NLC), Malott is hopeful those early-season losses can translate into late-season wins based on the quality of competition his team played.

“To open up the conference like this is great,” Malott said. “Playing tough competition like we do at the beginning of the season maybe doesn’t always look the best on your record, but you hope that, in the long run, it shows the best at the end of the season. That’s what I try to keep the girls’ mentality: don’t worry about our record. We lost by one goal in three of those five games, so we’ve been in the games. It’s just keeping that mentality that we’re building for the end of the season, and that’s the end product that we’re worried about.”

Goshen is back in action Tuesday when it hosts conference favorite Warsaw. Northridge’s next contest is Thursday, where they’ll travel to Nappanee to take on NorthWood.