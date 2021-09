BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! It was an absolutely beautiful start to the day with temperatures below average in the 60s. Some spots in the northern third of Alabama dropped into the upper 50s. Temperatures at this hour have warmed up nicely into the low to mid 80s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is indicating some upper level clouds moving through our area. We will see a partly cloudy sky for the rest of today with some filtered sunshine. Highs in the upper 80s. If you plan on heading out this evening for dinner or to attend some high school football games, we are looking at dry conditions. Temperatures cooling near 80°F by 7 p.m. Plan for temperatures to drop into the low to mid 70s by 10 p.m.