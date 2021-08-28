J.K. Dobbins Suffers Apparent Left Knee Injury vs. Washington
Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins suffered an apparent knee injury on in the first quarter of Baltimore's preseason game on Saturday afternoon. The current Baltimore Ravens running back took a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, ran to the left hand side of the field and was tackled by two Washington defenders. When he went down, his left knee appeared to hyper-extend. You can see the injury in the video below.www.yardbarker.com
