Online Poll: Was It A Mistake For The U.S. To Go Into Afghanistan?

By Doug Randall
 5 days ago
All of Wyoming is mourning the death of Wyoming native Rylee McCollum, the U.S. Marine from Wyoming who was killed in a terror attack on Kabul last week. McCollum left a pregnant wife behind. You can donate to a Gofundme page for the education of the couple's child here. A second Gofundme page, set up by McCollum's mother-in-law, is called "Love for Gigi," is taking donations for his widow. You can donate to that page here.

