Sunday Bulletin Board: Why did the two teachers hide their marriage?
WALDO WINDMILL writes: “My mother-in-law told the story many times of how she and my father-in-law secretly exchanged marriage vows while each held a teaching position in the same small-town school. They did their best to conceal their union for fear that she would lose her job should the nuptials become public. Adding intrigue to this ‘web of deceit’ was the fact that my father-in-law’s father was the chair of the school board at the time.www.twincities.com
Comments / 0