Sunday Bulletin Board: Why did the two teachers hide their marriage?

“Donna, would you come up to my desk,” asked Mrs. Bone, my 6th grade teacher. I was generally not asked to come to her desk so I quickly reviewed my behavior for the morning. Yes, I had been a little late coming in from recess and I had talked a little too loudly with my friend, Barbara, but that was all I could think of. Mrs. Bone went on, “I would like you to be the editor of our class paper.” I wondered at the time if this was a punishment or a compliment.