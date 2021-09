The front nine yielded plenty of birdies for the three leaders at the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland. Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, and Jon Rahm each shot eight-under and tallied a combined 13 birdies on the opening nine holes on pace to each scoring a 64 in the second Fed Ex Cup playoffs on Thursday. Sergio Garcia is one off the pace at seven under. Patrick Cantlay and Abraham Ancer are two strokes off the lead at six-under. Louisville area native Justin Thomas is tied for 19th at four under par.