Middle East

Explosion reported in Kabul, photos show smoke over city

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn explosion has been reported in the Afghan capital of Kabul, days after a suicide bombing killed more than 150 people at the city's overcrowded airport. Images on social media show smoke rising from the supposed blast site. Little is known about the apparent blast, which was reported on Sunday...

Joe Biden
#Kabul#Isis#Us Embassy#Casualties#Islamic#Isis#Pentagon#Americans#Taliban#Islamist
Afghanistan
Middle East
Public Safetynewstalk987.com

Pentagon Confirms Explosions at Kabul Airport, Reports of Additional Explosion

An explosion has gone off outside Kabul’s airport, where thousands of people have flocked as they try to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Associated Press reporting a witness says several people appeared to have been killed or wounded Thursday. Western nations had warned earlier in the day of a possible attack at the airport in the waning days of a massive airlift. Suspicion for any attack targeting the crowds would likely fall on the Islamic State group and not the Taliban, who have been deployed at the airport’s gates trying to control the mass of people. The Pentagon confirmed the blast, with no immediate word on casualties. Fox News reporting it was a suicide bomber attack and gunfire broke out in the area with 3 U.S. Marines injured in the attack. Fox News also reporting a second explosion at a hotel near a Kabul near the airport.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Kabul explosion: Up to three US troops injured in attack outside airport, reports say

As many as three US Marines were injured in a blast believed to have been caused by a suicide bomber outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday.The blast was confirmed by the Pentagon, which did not initially confirm the number of injuries including those of any Afghans who may have been caught in the blast.News reports indicated that the explosion set off a gunfight at the airport’s Abbey Gate.More to follow...
Worldpublicradioeast.org

Photos: Scenes From Kabul After The Devastating Explosions At The Airport

Two explosions in Kabul, Afghanistan, killed dozens of people on Thursday as evacuations continue. The deaths include at least 60 Afghan civilians and 12 U.S. service members. ISIS-K, an affiliate of the Islamic State, claimed responsibility for the bombings. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Michigan lawmakers react to report of explosions at Kabul airport

MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) --A number of Michigan lawmakers and representatives are sharing their thoughts on the situation in Afghanistan after it was reported Thursday morning that two explosions went off in the Kabul airport. US Senator Gary Peters provided the following statement:. As I closely monitor the developments in Kabul, I...
WorldBoston Globe

Photos from Afghanistan following explosions outside Kabul’s airport

Officials say more than a dozen people were killed and more were wounded when suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday. “We can confirm that a number of U.S. service members were killed in today’s complex attack at Kabul airport,” John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement. “A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack.”
Worldcommunitynewscorp.com

Caused by a missile: explosion in Kabul

The Afghan capital Kabul was again hit by an explosion. Observers reported a loud explosion sound in the city on Sunday. A former Afghan government official said the blast was caused by a missile that initially reported “hitting a house”. The incident came just three days after the devastating suicide...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...

