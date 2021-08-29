Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX CRS-23 cargo Dragon launches toward space station

By Theresa Cross
SpaceFlight Insider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a one-day delay due to weather, SpaceX launched its CRS-23 Dragon resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station during the early-morning hours of Sunday. Liftoff atop a Falcon 9 rocket took place at 3:14 a.m. EDT (7:14 UTC) Aug. 29, 2021, from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The CRS-23 Dragon carries with it 4,800 pounds (2,200 kilograms) of science, equipment and crew supplies.

