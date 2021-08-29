Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Gateway boys soccer embarks on ‘new beginning’

By Michael Love
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j7gJ8_0bgQAHBJ00
Metro Creative

On the main page of the Gateway boys soccer website are the words “New beginnings” along with “Pride, passion and perseverance.”

“In the offseason, that was kind of our theme, a new beginning, because we graduated 10 seniors, and seven of them were very influential from their freshmen to senior years,” Gateway coach Bernie Stiles said

“We had a large turnover rate for who is going to be starting this year.”

The pride, passion and perseverance, Stiles added, plays a part in the work ethic and competitive nature of both returning and new varsity players for a Gateway team hoping to make it to the WPIAL playoffs for a second straight season after a three-year postseason hiatus.

The Gators saw last season come to an end in a 6-2 loss to West Allegheny in the WPIAL Class 3A first round.

“We’ve had great competition at center forward, outside midfield and at center back,” Stiles said.

“We’ve had a couple of freshmen come in who were above what our expectations were for them, and we have one freshman who we knew was going to be very good. It’s always nice to see that new, young talent come in and help boost the team. We’ve also seen really good jumps from sophomores and juniors who are now juniors and seniors who are ready to take over the mantle from the seniors who left us last year.”

Among those 10 seniors who moved on, two-time all-section selection Chris Snyder led the team last year in goals scored with 21 over the course of the Gators’ 15 games.

Another 2021 graduate, Alex Gutierrez, picked up all-section honorable mention honors.

Gateway also began preseason camp seeking to replace graduated All-WPIAL goalkeeper Sam Alexander.

The Gators returnees include captains in senior midfielder Dietrich Zeisloft and junior midfielder Brendan Strawser.

“They are a good leadership combination,” Stiles said. “One is calm and leads by example, and the other will speak up when he needs to do so and also play when its necessary to play.”

Zeisloft said the team is ready to break out in the early going.

“We have a whole new batch of guys this year, and I think we can be a possession-oriented team and play some exciting, attacking soccer,” Zeisloft said.

Zeisloft said some good things came out of the Aug. 24 scrimmage with East Alle­gheny as well as things his team could improve on.

“That scrimmage was a good opportunity for the team to jell,” he said.

Strawser, who is back healthy after missing most of last season because of injury, said he saw the team come together in workouts throughout the spring and summer.

“We did a lot of good work in the offseason, and everyone was able to make strides working together,” Strawser said. “We built a lot of team chemistry. We were able to practice our new formations well, giving us more time to adapt to the system of play. It allows us to play to our personnel strengths, playing through the midfield more.”

Stiles said other returning starters — junior midfielder Daniel Garner and senior defender Cooper Hayes — are expected to take on bigger roles in the system. He also noted the expected contributions from players such as junior forward Colton Corrie, sophomore forward Blake Marsh and junior defender Danny Codeluppi.

Junior defender Jacob Wood was selected Gateway’s Most Improved Player last year, while sophomore Keegan Kyper was named the Gators’ Rookie of the Year.

Stiles said freshmen defenders Nick and James LoCoco have made a big impact so far in the preseason.

Sophomore Jack Kweder and junior Cole Plaskon, the candidates for starting time at goalkeeper, have two different styles of goalkeeping, Stiles said, which would fit for the way the team would want to attack, not just defend.

“It is a luxury to have two goalkeepers with those different styles,” Stiles said. “At Gateway, we’ve been very fortunate to have All-WPIAL goalkeepers in Sam Alexander and Sam Meshanko recently in the program. Jack and Cole have really big shoes to fill, but they been going all out to make that happen. That competition has produced some fantastic training sessions and some fantastic saves.”

Gateway, at 8-6, finished fourth in Section 4-3A last year as it held off West Mifflin for the final WPIAL playoff spot from the section.

The Gators again will contend with Plum and Franklin Regional, 2020 section co-champs with 13-1 records. FR went on to finish as runner-up to West Allegheny in the WPIAL tournament.

Kiski Area finished third in the section (11-5-1, 10-4) and also qualified for the postseason.

Gateway kicks off its season Saturday and Sunday at the Belle Vernon Tournament. Day 1 will see the Gators face Allderdice at 4 p.m. with a Day 2 matchup at 9 a.m. against Belle Vernon.

Tags: Gateway

Comments / 0

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
6K+
Followers
913
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gateway#Wpial#Franklin Regional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Clinton, MIDaily Telegram

Clinton boys soccer tops Jefferson

MONROE – The Clinton boys soccer team dominated Monroe Jefferson in non-conference play Friday, 7-0, with Ryan Tschirhart leading the way. Tschirhart netted a hat trick while Samson Schaffner scored twice and assisted on another goal. Merrik Gibson and Max Hampel each scored a goal and an assist while Sylas Montgomery had an assist.
Iroquois, ILDanville Commercial-News

PREP BOYS SOCCER: BHRA loses to Iroquois West

GILMAN — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys soccer team started the scoring against Iroquois West, but could not finish it. The Blue Devils scored the first goal of Tuesday's game on a goal by Liam Oxendine, but Iroquois West would score two goals in the first half and three more in the second half to get a 5-1 win.
Lincoln, NEthebestmix1055.com

Husker Soccer Begins Season

After playing a pair of exhibition matches, the Nebraska soccer team begins the regular season this week at home against Western Illinois. Kickoff for the season opener is set for Thursday at 7:05 p.m. (CT) at Hibner Stadium in Lincoln, Neb.
Sullivan, INsullivan-times.com

SHS boys soccer preview

Head Coach: Chase Bourgasser(one season, 4-11-2). Assistants: Cody Harrison, Tucker Smith and Aly Bourgasser. After a 4-11-2 record in 2020, Chase Bourgasser begins his second season in charge of the Sullivan High School boys soccer team. He will begin the season with a roster of 20 players, including a pair...
Soccersmeharbinger.net

Gallery: Boys Soccer Tryouts

Boys Soccer Tryouts began Monday, August 16, and finished Thursday, August 19. Because of the great turnout, boys were broken up into levels C and D team after school and JV and Varsity at 5. Being in one group or the other didn’t mean you would make that team, but helped the coaches see how you play with potential teammates. The last day of tryouts began with a warm-up of passing and shooting with goalie practice and went directly into scrimmages after. Teams were posted on Twitter on Thursday night with many broken hearts.
New Castle, INCourier-Times

Trojan boys soccer boys shuts out Patriots

The New Castle High School boys soccer team got a later than expected start to its game with visiting Union County Thursday night in the second game of a girl/boy doubleheader at Neal Field. But that did not negatively affect the Trojans’ performance at all, as they dominated the game...
Soccerfisherstigersathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Zionsville 1 – 0

The #3 ranked Fishers Tigers travelled to #10 Zionsville on Tuesday night and came home with a 1-0 victory. Charlie Stump scored the game winner off a great service from Noah Reinhart. Tyler March played well in the goal to earn the shutout.
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

JCHS announces boys soccer roster

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. — Junction City High School and Head Boys Soccer Coach Allan McFarland announced their 2021 roster Wednesday night. The Blue Jays will sport a 19-player varsity squad, with 16 on the junior varsity roster. Varsity. Faybien Michael. Mauro Gonzalez. Gage Allen. Jayden Reutzel. Gabe Lamb. Jorden Kell.
Middle Township, NJ987thecoast.com

SPORTS: MIDDLE TOWNSHIP HIRES NEW BOYS SOCCER COACH

Middle Township has a new varsity boys soccer coach. Brian Cunniff of CoastSportsToday.com reports that Scott Kurkowski has been hired as the new coach. Kurkowski replaces Matt Gilbert, who resigned earlier this month after four seasons at the helm of the program.
Blackfoot, IDPost Register

FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Panther boys' soccer sees new, better attitude

BLACKFOOT – The Snake River boys’ soccer program has had it ups and downs over the past few years. The highs have been really high as evidenced by the state 3A championship back in 2011. The lows, well, you can’t get much lower than a winless 2020 when the Panthers went 0-10-1 with the added fact that they had three forfeits when they couldn’t field a team.
vintonjacksoncourier.com

SOCCER: Jackson boys win, girls tie with Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE — Jackson may have a brand new core of players, but they handled themselves like true veterans. After getting a feel for the pace of the game and the grass field, the Ironmen scored a pair of goals in the second half to earn a 2-0 victory on Saturday.
Soccerconnect-bridgeport.com

Photos: Boys Soccer Begins Season With 1-0 Loss to Oak Hill

The Bridgeport boys soccer season is underway. The BHS Indians hosted Oak Hill for their first game of the year on Friday night at Wayne Jamison Field. The Indians lost the back and forth game 1-0. Images can be seen in the gallery below from Ben Queen.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Durango boys soccer: stronger together

The Durango boys soccer team will be pretty young this season, but the team still has its sights set high because they know how to work well together. Eight seniors graduated from last year’s team, which went 7-1-2 in a shortened season, and the majority were pretty significant contributors. “We...
Washington, INPosted by
Washington Times-Herald

Boys soccer hits ground running

Both Washington and Washington Catholic hit the ground running this week as they will battle in 2A and Class sectionals this year. The Hatchets had a strong sectional in fall 2020 and coach Evan Stoll hopes WHS will be building to a strong end of season this year as well.
Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Apollo boys' soccer on the rise

The Apollo High School boys’ soccer program is in a much better place than it’s been in years, but the process to make the Eagles championship contenders began long ago, according to sixth-year head coach Ryan Poirier. “Three years ago, we had a lot of talent on varsity and we...
Soccerbroomfieldenterprise.com

Boys soccer: Fairview soccer underway months after first title

Past players and coaches from the Fairview boys soccer tree, those who’d long toiled in promising campaigns and postseason runs that ended just shy of the ultimate prize, finally got their state championship celebration last May. There’s joy in that. Not to mention, a long exhale of relief. “I’ve got...

Comments / 0

Community Policy