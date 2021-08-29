Cancel
Optimism abounds for experienced Gateway girls soccer team

By Michael Love
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xjyij_0bgQAA0E00
Michael Love | Tribune-Review Gateway junior Emily Mannion, at left, defends while junior Hallie Grant attempts to push the ball upfield during a practice Aug. 24, 2021, at Gateway’s Antimarino Stadium.

The 2020 season for the Gateway girls soccer team was anything but normal as covid uncertainties and a two-week stoppage in the middle of the regular season were just some of the obstacles which challenged the Gators players and coaches.

“Just having any soccer season, it was a light and a sense of community in the middle of all the covid stuff,” said senior captain Anna Reynolds, a defender and fourth-year starter.

“Even with the two-week break which stopped our training and injuries which happened after that, we were glad to be able to play. Through all of that, we came together and had a great season.”

Gateway finished 7-8 overall, 5-7 in Section 1-3A and earned a spot in the WPIAL playoffs. Three of the Gators losses in section came by one goal.

The season came to an end with a loss to eventual WPIAL finalist Plum in the first round.

With numerous starters and other letter winners back, there is excitement and optimism for what the team can accomplish this fall.

“We have a lot back, and there are so many young players coming up with great potential,” said Reynolds, who will share captain duties with fellow seniors Jenna Shuman and Katie Ryan.

“We have a lot of people ready to step into new roles. We are excited to experiment and get some new things going. A lot of players are versatile and can move around to different positions. It should be a lot of fun.”

Seniors Addy Green and Kira Pavlik and juniors Danella Garner and Madi Jesih also return after earning all-section honors last year.

Pavlik and Garner led the team in scoring with six goals apiece.

Sophomore Jada Settles made her presence felt with four goals in her first varsity season.

Junior Emily Mannion also hopes to make her mark in the Gators lineup.

Two thirds of the 22 players on the roster — 15 in all — are underclassmen.

“This team is a very talented group,” Gateway coach Kelly Bender said. “They bring a ton of experience not only from high school soccer, but also from many of their cup teams. They jell well as a group both on and off the field and have a solid work ethic. I am extremely excited to see what they can do this year.

“We have multiple people that are confident, knowledgeable and talented in many different roles. Not only can we play our own style, but we can also adjust as needed.”

Bender said the seven seniors, including Ezra Khan and Megan McFetridge, have shown great leadership on and off the field heading into their final seasons.

Gateway said goodbye to a senior group which included all-section performers in goalkeeper Ava Weiss and defender Joelle Jenkins.

Jenkins, now a freshman on the women’s soccer team at Cal (Pa.), also was named All-WPIAL last year.

With the loss of Weiss, Bender said there probably will be a rotation of a few keepers throughout the season.

Bender said the team got a good look at where they stood and what they needed to work on with last Wednesday’s scrimmage against Woodland Hills.

The Gators were slated to also scrimmage Elizabeth Forward on Wednesday, and they are scheduled to open the regular season at home at 11 a.m. Saturday against Plum at Antimarino Stadium.

Gateway begins section play Sept. 8 at defending Section 1 champion Hampton. In the second year of the current two-year cycle, the Gators also will face Armstrong, Franklin Regional, Indiana, Kiski Area and Knoch.

Franklin Regional and Kiski Area also were 2020 playoff qualifiers.

“As always, our section will be tough,” Bender said. “The top teams of the section from last year have a ton of returning players. This being said, we have proven that we can compete with each team this past year, and we hope to provide some upsets throughout the first half of section play.”

Greensburg, PA
