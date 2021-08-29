Cancel
Bengals vs. Dolphins pregame

By Jason Marcum
Cincy Jungle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, the Cincinnati Bengals play their final preseason game as the Miami Dolphins come to Paul Brown Stadium. This will be the first time Joe Burrow has played since injuring his ACL late in his rookie season. Here’s to hoping he gets a few snaps in and feels ready for Week 1 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.

