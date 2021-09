With a brand new season on the horizon, “Yellowstone” fans hope all of their burning questions will finally have some answers. The biggest question on the minds of “Yellowstone” fans is the status of their favorite character. The third season ended with a bang, literally and figuratively, with the fates of four characters up in the air. Some fans are now speculating that there could be a fifth character to add to that mix. We believe Monica Dutton to be alive as she was not part of the season three attacks.