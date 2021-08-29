CoD Zombies fan shows just how game-breaking Season 5 bugs have become

Why is it that so many games can only get so popular before being disowned by a massive chunk of their player base? We've seen it time and time again with the likes of Minecraft and Undertale - both of which were (and are) phenomenal, eventually got labelled as childish, annoying and even toxic, only to come out of the other end a few years later with the same people admitting defeat and accepting the games were never bad to begin with. Gamers on the internet do tend to be very fickle souls, I suppose.