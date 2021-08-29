Cancel
CoD Zombies fan shows just how game-breaking Season 5 bugs have become

dexerto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoD Zombies fans are preparing to wrap up the Cold War cycle and see Vanguard’s era begin but bugs are still running rampant and ruining games. Cold War Zombies is a strange experience, at the best of times. The beloved game mode still serves up thrills, but it can be at a frustrating cost. Many players have and still continue to encounter game-breaking bugs. Thought to be patched out with each update, these problems still persist.

#Cod#Zombies#Game Console#2 Times#Times Now#Vanguard#Firebase Z
