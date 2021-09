Minecraft streamer and content creator Technoblade has announced his recent hiatus was due to being diagnosed with cancer. In his most recent video, Technoblade confirmed that he was diagnosed on Aug. 2 after visiting a doctor to get his right arm looked at. Near the end of July, the 22-year-old began experiencing right arm soreness. After taking a few days off to rest, thinking it was some form of stress-related injury from playing too many games, his right shoulder began to swell and he decided to make an appointment.