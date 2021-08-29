Credit card metrics continue to strengthen. Should I buy American Express shares in September 2021?
American Express's business has proven stability throughout the first half of the 2021 year. If the price jumps above $170, the next target could be around $175. American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) shares have advanced more than 4% in the last five trading days and closed the week at $168.65. The U.S. stock market remains supported after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the U.S. central bank would continue to keep its ultra-loose monetary policy.invezz.com
Comments / 0