Credit card metrics continue to strengthen. Should I buy American Express shares in September 2021?

Because PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock appears to have exceeded its intrinsic value and may witness a pullback in price in the near term, we think it is better now to bet on quality credit services companies Visa (NYSE:V), OneMain (OMF), World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD), and Atlanticus (ATLC). They are well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing financial transactions with the economic recovery. Let’s discuss.One of the world’s leading digital payments companies, San Jose, Calif-based PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s (PYPL) shares have gained 37.2% in price over the past year to close yesterday’s trading session at $286.75. It is currently trading 7.5% below its 52-week high of $310.16, which it hit on July 26, 2021. However, the company is facing a class-action lawsuit that alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It is alleged that its PayPal Credit business was non-compliant with applicable laws and regulations.