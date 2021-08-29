Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Elaine Frana

calmarcourier.com
 5 days ago

Elaine Frana, 86, of Festina, died Saturday, Aug. 28, at Aase Haugen Senior Services in Decorah. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Festina with a private funeral Mass at a later date.

calmarcourier.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolors Catholic Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Obituariessentinelnow.com

Elaine Julia Henninger

ELIZABETHVILLE • Elaine Julia Henninger, 40, passed into glorious eternity Aug. 16, 2021. The Lord called her home in her sleep. She was born July 24, 1981, to the late Russell and Nell Henninger of Elizabethville, Pa. She graduated from Upper Dauphin Area High School in 2000 and then attended Red Rock Job Corp for clerical training. She is survived by sons, Riley and Jaxson; her sisters, Erica wife of Stephen Snesavage of Williams-town, Emily wife of Mark Seltzer of Mechanicsburg, and her twin sister Elizabeth Henninger of Elizabethville; as well as many nieces and nephews, an aunt and cousins. She will be missed by many and loved always. Her wishes for cremation are being carried out by her family. A memorial service will be planned and announced in the near future. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd., Elizabethville, a Minnich Funeral establishment, handled the arrangements. To sign the online register book, visit minnichfuneral.com Paid by funeral home.
New Iberia, LADaily Iberian

First woman priest in charge at Episcopal Church of the Epiphany

Following the retirement of the Rev. Matt Woolett, Madre Annie Brown Etheredge accepted the call to be the Priest-in-Charge at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. Making history was not in her life plan, but she accepted becoming the first woman priest at this national historical landmark. Madre Annie is also coming home to the church that nurtured her into the person she is today.
Bay City, TXbaycitysentinel.com

Lorrie Elaine Goodman

Lorrie Elaine Goodman was born September 29, 1991, to Cleven Douglas Goodman and Robbie Jo Stangeland in Bay City, Texas. She was the oldest of five. Lorrie attended Bay City High School. She went on to be a dental assistant and attended Wharton County Junior College for an Associate’s in...
Religionbelmontabbeycollege.edu

Fr. Jeffrey Kirby

OF NOTE: Has completed studies at three institutions in Rome: Holy Cross University (License and Ph.D. Sacred Theology – Morals), Regina Apostolorum (M.A. in Bioethics) and Pontifical Gregorian University (Bachelor of Sacred Theology). When not in the classroom, can often be found: Publishing articles and books on natural law, pedagogy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy