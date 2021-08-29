Elaine Frana

ELIZABETHVILLE • Elaine Julia Henninger, 40, passed into glorious eternity Aug. 16, 2021. The Lord called her home in her sleep. She was born July 24, 1981, to the late Russell and Nell Henninger of Elizabethville, Pa. She graduated from Upper Dauphin Area High School in 2000 and then attended Red Rock Job Corp for clerical training. She is survived by sons, Riley and Jaxson; her sisters, Erica wife of Stephen Snesavage of Williams-town, Emily wife of Mark Seltzer of Mechanicsburg, and her twin sister Elizabeth Henninger of Elizabethville; as well as many nieces and nephews, an aunt and cousins. She will be missed by many and loved always. Her wishes for cremation are being carried out by her family. A memorial service will be planned and announced in the near future. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Homes Ltd., Elizabethville, a Minnich Funeral establishment, handled the arrangements. To sign the online register book, visit minnichfuneral.com Paid by funeral home.