Mercer Goes 3-0 in Home Tournament

mercerbears.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Ga. – The Mercer Bears volleyball team rallied together to win over Murray State on the last day of the Mercer Bears Classic. The Bears topped the Racers in five sets, 3-2. The season for the Bears looks bright. Head coach Dex Schroeder said, "I am really happy with this weekend overall. I think there were a lot of situations where we learned a lot about ourselves and what we need to do to be a championship level team. Taylor and Megan were exceptional this weekend. I am very proud of both of them, and I am really excited about this entire team".

