Albany, NY

Police: Five hurt in Saturday night Albany shooting; Second shooting injures another

By Steven Cook
Posted by 
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 5 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: Shutterstock Image

ALBANY – Five people were hurt in a Saturday night shooting in Albany and a second shooting injured another, police said.

Injuries to all six appear non-life-threatening, police said.

In the first incident, officers responded to the area of Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard at around 10:40 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers soon found a 46-year-old man on the 100 block of Elk Street with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said. Officers then found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso.

Staff at Albany Medical Center then notified police that two people, age 17 and 25, had arrived there with gunshot wounds, the 17-year-old to the upper leg and the 25-year-old to his back, police said.

A fifth person soon walked into Albany Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said.

The investigation then determined all five were shot during the incident on Sherman Street, near Henry Johnson Boulevard.

Police responded to the other shooting incident on Grand Street, near Madison Avenue at about midnight. Officers responded there for a report of shots fired and the victim, 31, soon entered the emergency room with gunshot wounds to his torso and ankle.

The two incidents remained under investigation Sunday and it was unknown if the incidents are connected, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

