Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits

Angry parents in West County are not done with the school board. At the first in-person board meeting of the West Sonoma County Union High School district in over a year, parents against the consolidation of El Molino and Analy high schools announced they have collected 9,200 signatures from voters to recall two of the board members. If the county’s registrar of voters certifies enough of the signatures, Board President Kellie Noe and Vice President Jeanne Fernandes with face a recall vote early next year. When presenting their petition results to the board, one of the members of the recall effort asked for the two to step down now and save the district $100,000 in special election costs. Noe and Fernandes didn’t respond to the calls for resignation but have previously said they will not resign.