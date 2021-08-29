Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Hostile school board meetings have members calling it quits

By CAROLYN THOMPSON
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Nevada school board member said he had thoughts of suicide before stepping down amid threats and harassment. In Virginia, a board member resigned over what she saw as politics driving decisions on masks. The vitriol at board meetings in Wisconsin had one member fearing he would find his tires slashed.

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
113K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bullying#Race#The Associated Press#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

Parents Claim to Have Signatures For Recall Election of Two West County School Board Members

Angry parents in West County are not done with the school board. At the first in-person board meeting of the West Sonoma County Union High School district in over a year, parents against the consolidation of El Molino and Analy high schools announced they have collected 9,200 signatures from voters to recall two of the board members. If the county’s registrar of voters certifies enough of the signatures, Board President Kellie Noe and Vice President Jeanne Fernandes with face a recall vote early next year. When presenting their petition results to the board, one of the members of the recall effort asked for the two to step down now and save the district $100,000 in special election costs. Noe and Fernandes didn’t respond to the calls for resignation but have previously said they will not resign.
Norfolk, VAWAVY News 10

Newport News School Board calls special meeting to reconsider policy on transgender, nonbinary student protections

WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. READ MORE: https://bit.ly/3mw7IEb. Newport News School Board calls special meeting to reconsider policy on transgender, nonbinary student protections. Oceanfront hotels, restaurants need more workers to keep pace with rebound from pandemic. Prosecution cross-examines former Norfolk sheriff accused of taking bribes. VDH details plan for...
Educationwilliamsonhomepage.com

WCS school board to once again hold a special-called meeting to address COVID-19 concerns

The Williamson County Board of Education will have a special-called meeting Thursday, its second such meeting this month to address concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the night’s agenda, board members will discuss and possibly vote on items dealing with COVID response strategies, particularly on health and staffing. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and be held in the auditorium of the Williamson County Administrative Complex. It will also include time for public input.
Flagler County, FLpalmcoastobserver.com

'Hostile' crowd or 'Defending children'? Here are 5 letters in response to Aug. 17 School Board meeting

Send letters to [email protected]. Include first and last name, as well as city of residence. I was one of maybe five people wearing a mask at the School Board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Unsurprisingly, I was met with harassment and hostility. At the beginning of the meeting, the virtual public comments were read. Almost all of them were from people who chose not to physically attend the meeting due to other commitments or not wanting to be exposed to COVID-19 or the hostility its critics so clearly brought.
Gillette, WYSheridan Press

Campbell County LGBTQ complaints shift to school board

GILLETTE — School trustees were the latest of local public boards to hear complaints about LGBTQ issues Tuesday night. The public comments portion of the Campbell County School District meeting looked familiar to any who have followed the ongoing tension between community members and the Campbell County Public Library over materials those community members deem unacceptable due to the presence of LGBTQ issues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy