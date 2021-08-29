Cancel
Fans Remember Chadwick Bosman 1 Year After His Death

By Mike and Jamie Sylvester
disneydining.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year ago on August 28, 2020, the news devasted the world that actor Chadwick Boseman, who played the Black Panther star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, died of colorectal cancer at age 43. A message was shared on Boseman’s Twitter account from his family that stated the following: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman. Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.” With the one-year anniversary since Chadwick Boseman’s death, Marvel film fans took to social media to remember the man behind Black Panther.

www.disneydining.com

Comments / 0

