Chance of t-storms & fog overnight, then gradually clearing Sunday

 5 days ago

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. A series of smaller-scale systems ahead of the parent low pressure over Southern Minnesota bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the Upper Peninsula overnight, some of them capable of producing damaging wind gusts, hail and locally heavy downpours. The main low system eventually lifts northeast Sunday morning, with its associated cool front sweeping through the U.P. This will result in west-to-east gradual clearing with precipitation activity expected to diminish over the eastern counties Sunday evening.

