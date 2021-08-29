Masks In School Cases Will Be Settled In Court

Over 90,000 students have been forced to quarantine after contracting or coming into contact with their infected classmates within the first two weeks of the new school year. The infections have occurred in 19 different states as the Delta variant continues to spread. More than 180,000 children have tested positive between Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, accounting for 4% of the 4.5 million child COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Children have now accounted for 1 out of 5 new COVID cases in the past week, with 1,400 of them being hospitalized in pediatric inpatient beds across the country, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.