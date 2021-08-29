Cancel
Masks In School Cases Will Be Settled In Court

klif.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington (AP) – The often-heated debate over whether returning students should wear masks in their classrooms has moved from school boards to courtrooms. In at least 14 states including Texas, lawsuits have been filed either for or against masks in schools. In some Republican-led states, normally rule-enforcing school administrators are finding themselves fighting state leaders. Legal experts say that while state laws normally trump local control, legal arguments from mask proponents have a good chance of coming out on top. But amid protests and even violence over masks around the United States, the court battle is just beginning.

EducationPosted by
Reason.com

The Biden Administration Seems To Think Every Public School Is Legally Obligated To Require That Students Wear Face Masks

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona thinks governors or state legislators who prohibit public schools from forcing students to wear face masks may be violating federal law. This argument, although useful for scoring political points and castigating Republicans who disagree with the Biden administration's position on mask mandates in K–12 schools, seems like quite a stretch. Furthermore, it implies that federal COVID-19 guidelines for schools, heretofore viewed as merely advisory, are actually mandatory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CBS News

Concerns rise after Supreme Court ends COVID-19 eviction protections

There are growing concerns over a potential housing crisis now that the Supreme Court has decided to end a pandemic-related eviction moratorium for most of the United States. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with Bill Treanor, dean of Georgetown University Law Center, who is one of dozens of law school deans across the country joining forces to help Americans facing this eviction crisis.
ProtestsPosted by
Axios

The fight over mask mandates in schools turns violent

As children head back to the classroom, a "vocal minority" in the U.S. have resorted to violence or disruptive measures to protest against mask mandates in schools. Driving the news: While the majority of Americans support the mandates, per a recent Axios/Ipsos poll, back-to-school confrontations across the U.S. have gotten so hot that teachers and other officials have been punched, hit and screamed at.
EducationRolla Daily News

'This will be a tough year': Thousands of kids are in COVID-19 quarantine across the US, and school has just begun

Just days into the new school year, thousands of kids are under quarantine in public school districts across the U.S. after being exposed to COVID-19. Cases and hospitalizations among children are on the rise, with the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus making up about 90% of new infections among kids, according to experts. Children under 12 are currently ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, making schools a potentially dangerous environment.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Reopening US Schools: 90,000 Students Forced To Quarantine At Start Of School Year

Over 90,000 students have been forced to quarantine after contracting or coming into contact with their infected classmates within the first two weeks of the new school year. The infections have occurred in 19 different states as the Delta variant continues to spread. More than 180,000 children have tested positive between Aug. 12 and Aug. 19, accounting for 4% of the 4.5 million child COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. Children have now accounted for 1 out of 5 new COVID cases in the past week, with 1,400 of them being hospitalized in pediatric inpatient beds across the country, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Educationexpressnews.com

Who's enforcing Gov. Abbott's ban on school mask rules? Not Abbott.

While Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking out against mask mandates in schools and suing to stop some Texas school districts from enacting them, in reality his order banning such mandates has gone largely unenforced — so much so that the federal government doesn’t consider it active. Abbott threatened $1,000...
EducationNews On 6

Parents And Doctors File Lawsuit Against The State

The Governor's office is facing another challenge to the school face mask law from parents and doctors. Senate Bill 658 prohibits schools from requiring masks unless Governor Kevin Stitt declares a state of emergency. He has said he has no intention of doing that anytime soon. Now a group of...
EducationFox17

Mask debate moves from school boards to courtrooms

WASHINGTON (AP) — The often-heated debate over whether returning students should wear masks in the classroom has moved from school boards to courtrooms. In at least 14 states, lawsuits have been filed either for or against masks in schools. In some Republican-led states, normally rule-enforcing school administrators are finding themselves fighting state leaders.
Educationdeseret.com

This expert says we need mask and vaccine mandates for kids in school

Questions continue to emerge about what’s going to happen this fall with the coronavirus in schools, as mask mandates for children continue to be called into question. What to know about Texas, Florida and school mask mandates. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed an executive order that will prohibit mask...
POTUSAOL Corp

White House escalates battle with Republican governors over masking in schools

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Tuesday that school districts across the nation should follow federal masking guidelines, even if that means resisting Republican governors who have enacted measures prohibiting districts from establishing mask mandates. During a Tuesday press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki praised the “courage” and...

