At Least Two Dead In Explosion Near Kabul Airport

On Sunday, a blast was heard in Kabul city, days after devastating terror attacks rocked the capital city’s airport, killing over 180 people, including 13 US Service Members.

The AFP reported that the latest blast heard in Kabul was a rocket and that “initial information shows hit a house,” citing a security official.

ISIS-K claimed responsibly for last week’s attacks, which had been fuelled by a rocket, adding that the target was Americans remaining in the city amid evacuations.

Early reports suggest at least two people have been killed and three injured in the attack, according to Afghan news agency Asvaka. A child is reported to be a victim in the latest explosion.

The United States also warned of a “specific, credible threat” near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan.

The Pentagon said Saturday it had killed two “high profile” targets — logistics experts for the jihadist group — and wounded another in a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan in retaliation for the suicide bombing.

No civilians were hurt in the attack, Major General Hank Taylor told a news conference in Washington.

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon