This match started with a jump start. Valkyrie was making her entrance and Jinny came out to start on her before the bell rang. Valkyrie was able to fight her off enough to put Joseph Conners in the cage where he was supposed to be. After that, the match turned out to be a full-on, all-out brawl all over the arena. These two women tried to beat the respect out of each other. The next part of the match focused on who was going through the table. Valkyrie went thru the table, which allows Jinny to take full control of the match. Valkyrie fought back and even with the hurt knee she was able to get the win.