Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut comes with a sake cart full of new content. Players will venture to Iki Island, where they’ll dive deeper into the backstory of clan Sakai. They’ll also gain access to several new abilities, mechanics, and challenges that will grow their legend further than the Ghost could have imagined. Archery Challenges are a new edition that has players testing their skills. Spread across Iki Island, these challenges are far more than aiming and shooting. Here’s how to beat Archery Challenges in Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut.