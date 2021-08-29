Cancel
NFL

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins out for season with torn ACL

By Michael Baca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens will be without J.K. Dobbins for the entirety of the 2021 regular season. An MRI confirmed Sunday that the stud running back suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Dobbins is looking at least 12 months of recovery to be ready for the 2022 season, but he will miss the 2021 campaign. The running back did not suffer any MCL or PCL damage, Pelissero added.

