Jacksonville, FL

JSO patrol car hits 60-year-old woman standing in the middle of the road, police say

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a patrol car hit a 60-year-old woman standing in the middle of the street early Sunday.

Units were responding to a person calling for help at the 1600 block of W 45th Street, when the woman was hit.

Police said an officer was driving down a dark stretch of road and slowed down because of water in the roadway. The officer then saw a woman standing in the middle of the street directly in front of the patrol car.

The officer could not stop before the front passenger side of the patrol car struck the woman.

She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to JSO.

JSO said the officer was traveling at about 20-25 mph when the woman was hit. When asked why the woman was on the roadway, they said they were not sure if she was only crossing the street, or whether she was also confused or suffering from a mental disorder.

JSO thanked the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and a witness who stayed at the scene during the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
