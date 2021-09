PHILADELPHIA -- Earlier this season, Odúbel Herrera looked like the Phillies’ answer in center field. Herrera stopped hitting in mid-June. He landed on the injured list with tendinitis in his left ankle in July, but both ankles have bothered him the past couple of months. He played less upon his return from the IL, falling out of the leadoff spot and seemingly out of favor as others played better. But Herrera is heating up again. He sparked the Phillies to a 7-0 victory over the D-backs on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park, moving them to 65-64 and 4 1/2 games behind the Braves (69-59) in the National League East.