Giants' Logan Webb: Shuts out Braves over seven innings

 6 days ago

Webb (8-3) allowed five hits with one walk and six strikeouts over seven shutout innings, picking up the win in Saturday's 5-0 victory over the Braves. Webb did it all on Saturday, even helping his own cause with a double as he cruised through seven dominant innings in Atlanta. The right-hander limited a potent Braves order to just five singles on the night while striking out six. After averaging four strikeouts per game over four starts in July, the 24-year-old has averaged 6.8 strikeouts over six starts in August. His ERA reflects this improvement, as it now sits at 1.41 for the month, well below his season mark of 2.65.

