The Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl in 1965: Eyewitnesses
What was your first concert? Was it so seminal that well over 50 years later rock writers seek you out to pick through your memories? Personally, I know that will never happen to me: mine was Grand Funk Railroad with opening act Suzi Quatro at Madison Square Garden in 1974. But for a very lucky batch of teenage girls – and a smattering of boys, parents and celebrities – it was The Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl in August 1965.bestclassicbands.com
Comments / 0