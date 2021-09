Speaking on the topic of a vaccine-resistant Coronavirus on Fox News, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that the emergence of a vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant is not unlikely. However, when and if that happens, Pfizer has a plan prepared to counteract the new variant. According to the CEO, in less than three months, a new vaccine version could be developed to fight against a new COVID-19 strain. “We have built a process that within 95 days from the day that we identify a variant as a variant of concern, we will be able to have a vaccine tailor-made against this variant,” Bourla explained.