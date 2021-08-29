Notice to Creditors

Cancel
THE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE NAMED BELOW has been appointed as Personal Representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the Personal Representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the Personal Representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. Date of First Publication: August 29, 2021. Personal Representative: Elizabeth Freed. Attorneys for Personal Representative: Paul R. Willett, WSBA #17412 GRAVIS LAW, PLLC. Address for Mailing or Service: 7350 Cirque Drive W #102 University Place, WA 98467. Telephone: (253) 284-9250 (Pub. Aug. 29, Sept. 5 & 12, 2021)

