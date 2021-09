WASHINGTON (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Responsum Health (Responsum) is pleased and excited to announce the launch of its new public investment opportunity campaign. After years of continued growth, including the launch of five new healthcare support apps that currently serve more than 10,000 members and the formation of various partnerships with key players across the healthcare landscape, Responsum is poised to take another step forward in our mission of supporting and empowering patients, caregivers, advocates and providers, alike through the expansion of digital health literacy resources.