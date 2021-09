The upcoming 2021-2022 season is going to be the 26th one in the Friends of Chamber Music’s history. As it was done for a quarter of a century, this season FCM will present world-class, internationally-acclaimed musicians in concerts that are free and open to the public. One of the most intriguing new features of this concert series promises to be Forums with Artists, brief sessions of exchanges of questions and answers between audience members and guest musicians immediately following performances.