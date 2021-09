On Deck: Women Shredding Through Boundaries at the Reach: Spacycloud in Adams Morgan is a shop of many offerings: vegan eats, skate gear and local art, to name a few. It’s fitting then that the woman- and immigrant-owned shop’s curated festival (which started on Thursday and runs until Saturday) at the Reach is just as eclectic. Expect an art market, dance classes, grooving DJ sets from the likes of Trilla Kay and morning yoga, soundtracked by a live flutist. But the highlight of the three-day festival will be the skateboard lesson provided by local skater Mattie Launais. The only catch is you’ll need to bring your own deck and kids under 18 will need parental permission. Through Saturday. Free.