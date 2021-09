A handful of fires burning east of Humboldt spread aggressively yesterday, pushed by winds and dry fuel loads, and continue to bring air quality and travel impacts as far west as the coast, with State Route 299 still closed in Trinity County and no timetable for reopening and State Route 36 closed from the junction at State Route 3 to Bowman Road, located about 17 miles west of Red Bluff. The Monument Fire's spread to the northwest has prompted new evacuation warnings for communities just east of the Humboldt-Trinity county line.