Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Dorado County, CA

Teens sought for El Dorado County Youth Commission

By Noel Stack
gtgazette.com
 5 days ago

The El Dorado County Youth Commission is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year. Established in 2003 and supported by the El Dorado County Board of Supervisor and El Dorado County Office of Education, appointed commissioners are empowered to gather and express the opinions, ideas and visions of the county’s youth while gaining valuable leadership skills and knowledge about county and local government.

www.gtgazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Government
El Dorado County, CA
Education
County
El Dorado County, CA
Local
California Education
El Dorado County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Youth Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy