Teens sought for El Dorado County Youth Commission
The El Dorado County Youth Commission is now accepting applications for the 2021-22 school year. Established in 2003 and supported by the El Dorado County Board of Supervisor and El Dorado County Office of Education, appointed commissioners are empowered to gather and express the opinions, ideas and visions of the county’s youth while gaining valuable leadership skills and knowledge about county and local government.www.gtgazette.com
Comments / 0