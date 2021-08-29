Adoption- An act of love and care

Recently, our church hosted an event to celebrate and thank adoptive, foster, and respite care parents. Joining us was Dr. Nadia of the Sunrise Pregnancy Clinic, who opened us in the invocation. And although the event and food was free to those who have sacrificed the time, money, and heart-energy to adopt or foster children, the free-will offering from the rest of us joyfully went to the Sunrise Pregnancy Center. Also attending were other community members who, in one way or another, support adoption, fostering, and respite care. It was beautiful day for a picnic at Veterans Park in Sidney, and it provides.