Why We Think [Spoiler] Is One of ‘The Walking Dead’ Reapers

Tonight's episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow, titled "There Will Be Brood," was a bit of a bloodbath. Now, it's a superhero show, and a time-travel show, so we'll see how many of those people will stay dead...but so far things, look pretty dire. Going into the season finale next week, the makeup of the team is looking very different...and history itself hangs in the balance after a catastrophic mission in the 1920s changed the destiny of one Legend and endangered the present of another. And, as you might expect given that last few episodes, a lot of the fault for it can be laid at the feet of one Legend.