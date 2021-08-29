Adventurefuls™ join Girl Scout Cookie lineup for 2022

A new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season. A brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls™ take cookie lovers on a taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures through the program. Girl Scouts in Western New York and across the U.S. will offer the Adventurefuls™ cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints® and Caramel deLites®.