Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, NY

Clarkson Democrats announce candidates

By Editor
westsidenewsny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clarkson Democratic Committee has endorsed two candidates to run for office for the 2021 election being held on Tuesday, November 2. Bill Fine is running for Town Supervisor. Fine said, “As a Vietnam veteran, I honorably defended the United States interests. I advanced to the rank of E4 (specialist) after six months as a result of my leadership skills in a team setting. I also received a Purple Heart, a combat infantry badge, two Bronze Stars with V device for valor under combat conditions, and other chest heroism awards.” After his military service, Fine chose a career as a Registered Nurse working the night shift at Rochester Regional Hospital. The night shift has fewer staff and requires more personal evaluation of patients and leadership skills, which led to Fine becoming a team leader.

westsidenewsny.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brockport, NY
Rochester, NY
Elections
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Clarkson, NY
City
Rochester, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Real Estate#Town Supervisor#E4#Registered Nurse#The Town Board#Mcc#Lakeside Health#The Historical Society#Garland House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy