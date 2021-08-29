Clarkson Democrats announce candidates

The Clarkson Democratic Committee has endorsed two candidates to run for office for the 2021 election being held on Tuesday, November 2. Bill Fine is running for Town Supervisor. Fine said, “As a Vietnam veteran, I honorably defended the United States interests. I advanced to the rank of E4 (specialist) after six months as a result of my leadership skills in a team setting. I also received a Purple Heart, a combat infantry badge, two Bronze Stars with V device for valor under combat conditions, and other chest heroism awards.” After his military service, Fine chose a career as a Registered Nurse working the night shift at Rochester Regional Hospital. The night shift has fewer staff and requires more personal evaluation of patients and leadership skills, which led to Fine becoming a team leader.