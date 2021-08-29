Pitt Volleyball Wins Carolina Classic; Dan Fisher’s 200th Win At Pitt

The Pitt women’s soccer team is off to a strong start to its 2021 season, as it posted a 3-0 shutout of Tulsa last Thursday and knocked off No. 16 Oklahoma State 3-2 on Sunday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The team’s efforts did not go unnoticed either, as Pitt cracked Top Drawer Soccer’s top 25, coming in at No. 23. And on top of that, the Panthers received 53 votes in the United Soccer Coaches poll on Tuesday.