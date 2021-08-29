Pitt Volleyball Wins Carolina Classic; Dan Fisher’s 200th Win At Pitt
It was a big weekend for the Pitt volleyball program and a milestone moment for head coach Dan Fisher. The No. 9 ranked Panthers first beat No. 18 Washington State in four sets (18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-23) and then followed that up with a three set win over host team South Carolina (25-16, 25-16, 25-23) to win the Carolina Classic. With the two victories, Pitt stands at 3-0 to start off the 2021 season.pittsburghsportsnow.com
